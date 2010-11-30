Khia Writes Review Of “Pink Friday”

Khia, everyone’s favorite female rapper with an arrest record more impressive than any musical record she’s ever released, recently wrote a rather scathing review of Nicki Minaj’s debut, Pink Friday.

In the review, posted on Khia’s website, Khia doesn’t mince words at all. The insults are thrown around like a baseball at the World Series.

And we absolutely love it.

Check out some of the highlights from Khia’s review, copy and pasted as-is from her site, spelling errors and made-up words left in tact.

Real Talk…… It smells WORSER than the gas that’s coming out of my A*S, from all of the Turkey that I ate over the Thanksgiving weekend. Someone needs to give this B*TCH a FLEET Enima and “FLUSH” her IMMEDIATELY, She is nothing but a “Ghostwritten”, Weezy-wannabe WHORE! Guuuuuuurl…..For starters, the album cover was cute but it looked like Mama Cita needed a Knee Replacement, Knee Braces or KNEE KNOCKERS cuz her legs looked Knotted Up, ILLIFORMED and DEFORMED just like that FAKE “ASS” of hers!!!! Her breast looked suculant, but I wouldn’t suck them wit Latifah’s lips! Shout out to the stylists and photographers who done a spectacular job, airbrushing and styling this “Dungeon Dragon” because we all know that this “Lint-Lizard” doesn’t look like this in person…

“Illiformed”? Is that a real word? And we’re dying at “I wouldn’t suck them wit Latifah’s lips!” Tell ’em why you mad, Khia!

As the review continues, Khia goes through the album song-by-song. Let’s see what she had to say about “Roman’s Revenge” featuring Eminem.

The best thing on this track was Eminem! Someone call “Puff The Magic” Dragon Slayer. Was she talkin about Lil Kim and was not woman enough to say it? Ooooooooooh Enimem, I never dated a white dude before…..Let’s share an Ice Cream Sandwich, or maybe an Oreo Cookie or even a Peppermint Patty! Oooooooooooooh, I’m sooooooooooo messy!

*BLINK*

Let’s continue, shall we?

Khia’s infatuation with Nicki’s Young Money leader, Lil Wayne, is well documented, but it gets kinda weird (as if it weren’t already weird) in her review of “Did It On ‘Em”

What did you do? Because it’s obvious that you will not sell any RECORDS, don’t get too “COMFY” over there at Cash Money Records Sweeeeetie because if they DROPPED Teena Marie, they are going to be SWEEPING your A*S out the DOOR pretty soon! I Thank my husband for DROPPING Lil Mo becuase her LIPS weighed more than her ALBUM sales and needed to be picked UP from draaaaaaaging the floor! Every night me and my husband Weezy still fight about him letting Teena Marie go!

Leave Lil’ Mo and her soup coolers alone, yo!

And what does Khia think of Nicki’s collaboration with will.i.am, “Check It Out?”

Check what out? The best thing on this track is the “Feature” WIL-I-AM…… I can’t believe I wasted my $13.99 on this BULL SH*T, I told yall that it aint no damn Barbies in the hood! I can’t wait for Matel to sue this b*tch for all of the $3.60 that she earned! When is this b*tch gonna learn that they stealing all of the money?

The review wasn’t all doom and gloom though. Khia does admit to liking “Your Love,” but that’s the only positive thing she said about the album!

Read the full review at Khia’s website, Motormouf.com!

RELATED: Khia Arrested AGAIN

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Album Review