Nicki Minaj went on the Regis & Kelly morning show to perform “Right Thru Me” where ol’ June-bug Regis complimented her outfit and softly tapped her booty.Nicki Minaj must have the cakes of the century because everyone is tapping them. First Rihanna now Regis Philbin? She laughs it off and Regis follows with “so…you’re friends with Lil’ Wayne–I love him!”

Really, Regis?

Skip to 3:46