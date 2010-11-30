Is Raheem Devaughn’s New Video Too Racy?

Raheem Devaughn’s new video has been a topic of discussion around the office today for it’s highly sexual nature.

The video for his new song “She’s Single” features the R&B crooner in a variety of uhhh.. compromising positions, if you will.

Though most of the action is draped in shadow, the video is still pretty NSFW (“not-safe-for-work” for the newbies out there), so watch when no one’s around your desk, or just wait until you get home.

The video comes hot on the heels of Keri Hilson’s controversial (Ed: and confusing) video for “The Way You Love Me,” but even that video doesn’t have us acting like Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry and Melvin Van Peebles in Boomerang.

EDDIE: “Is that a nipple” HALLE: “That’s a shadow of a nipple.” MELVIN: “Nah, that’s a nipple, cuz I’m droolin!”

Do you think this video and Keri Hilson’s new video are too racy?

RELATED: Keri Hilson Gets Raunchy In “The Way You Love Me” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Raheem DeVaughn: “There is Nothing Like Picking Your Kids Up From School”