The “Dream Team” Claims Their Miami Heat Coach Won’t Let Them Be Themselves

The Heat won their latest game against The Wizards but lost four consecutive games to The Magic, The Mavs, The Pacers and Grizzlies prior to that. When Lebron James decided to go to the Miami Heat with Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade heaven and earth stood still in awe. Were they the next 96′ Chicago Bulls? Would they be the best team in the league?

Some argued that they would easily obtain a championship ring while others saw right through the “Dream Teams” flaws. It looks like those spectators were right. Lebron, Wade and Bosh have concluded that it isn’t them that’s the problem–it’s their coach!

“ESPN has reported that the Miami Heat players are frustrated with coach Erik Spoelstra and are questioning whether he is fit to coach the team.

According to the report, sources said that the players think Spoelstra “is not letting them be themselves” and “that they are questioning his offensive strategies.”

The Heat coach reportedly called out LeBron James during a recent practice in front of the team, telling him to get more serious.”

You can see here that Lebron and Spoelstra don’t quite get along.

