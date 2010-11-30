Kelly Rowland Owes Nearly $100K In Taxes

Unfortunately for Kelly Rowland, compliments from Kanye West don’t pay the taxman.

The former Destiny’s Child singer, who got shouted out in Yeezy’s “Power” earlier this year, is in a little bit of tax trouble.

According to the Detroit News, Kelendria Trene Rowland owes the IRS $98,634 in delinquent taxes. The government has since filed a lien with the New York Registrar on an address that is the location of an office building in Manhattan.

Despite a few small successes here and there, namely her duet with Nelly on “Dilemma,” Kelly hasn’t found success on a level comparable to her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Beyoncé.

