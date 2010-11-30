Bugatti Boyz (Rick Ross & Diddy) “Another One”

Rick Ross and Diddy are taking this whole Bugatti Boyz thing seriously.

The two shot a video for their song “Another One,” which will appear on the EP they plan on releasing sometime in 2011.

It’s obvious that Diddy, who said he’d be writing half of his rhymes (Ed. – LOL!), let Officer Ricky pen this one for him.

Check out the video below!

RELATED: Diddy & Rick Ross Announce New Bugatti Boyz EP [VIDEO]

RELATED: Diddy – Dirty Money “Coming Home” [VIDEO]