Soulja Boy To Star In Movie About His Life

Soulja Boys third album The Deandre Way is in stores today and he has prepped a biopic to go along with it.

Soulja Boy insists that the movie will portray his personal struggle and rise to fame. He says:

“These people have been pitching me this movie idea for so long, and now I am letting them orchestrate my art and tell my story and let people see it on the big screen,” Soulja Boy explained to AllHipHop.com. “A lot of people say ‘Soulja Boy is a one hit wonder, and he’s lucky. It’s not even about music. It’s about a success story, but it’s a true story from the bottom to the top, a true success story.”

Yes, Pretty Boy Swag it on this album.

Soulja Boy Says He Loves Kat Stacks & Looks Coked Up During The Interview

Soulja Boy Clarifies Alleged Lupe Fiasco Diss, Says Karma Will Catch Up To Kat Stacks