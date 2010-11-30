Celebs Pose Dead For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats and some other celebs posed like they were dead to support A.Keys “Keep A Child Alive” Foundation. As creepy as this whole thing is, it’s nice to see celebs giving back!

“Keep a Child Alive provides first class AIDS care through doctors, nutrition, testing, transportation, and treatment for opportunistic infections, which are all necessary for anti-retroviral treatment to be successful. KCA also provides the care and support to keep orphaned and abandoned children safe.”

Alicia Keys, Usher sign off Twitter and Facebook for Keep A Child Alive charity

Do You Prefer The Risque Or Reserved Alicia Keys? [PHOTOS]