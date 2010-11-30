Jay-Z Lands Deal To Bring 40/40 Clubs To Airports In The U.S.

Hip-Hop star Jay-Z is expanding his business empire with a new deal that will bring his popular 40/40 Club to select airports across the United States.

The rap mogul and his partners Juan and Desiree Perez have struck a deal with Delaware North Companies, one of the world’s leading and hospitality service providers.

“The 40/40 Club is all about creating first-class experiences for guests who want to relax and watch their favorite games,” said Desiree Perez. “We want to see our club grow, and to bring those experiences to travelers. A partnership with Delaware North will do just that.”

The new deal could bring Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club into up 20 major U.S. airports, where Delaware North Companies operate dozens of national and regional brand restaurants.

