Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Claim Top Spots On Album Charts

And the preliminary numbers are in…

According to HitsDailyDouble’s sales chart report, Kanye West will debut atop the Billboard 200 chart with over 500,000 copies sold of his new album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Nicki Minaj will land in the number two spot with over 370,000 copies sold of her debut, Pink Friday.

Hits’ numbers aren’t the official SoundScan numbers which actually determine the Billboard chart, however, their numbers are generally indicative of what SoundScan reports on Wednesday mornings.

While Kanye may be victorious this week, his numbers are half of what Taylor Swift sold during the first week her recent album, Speak Now, was released at the end of October. Speak Now sold over 1 million copies its debut week.

