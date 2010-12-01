The break-up of A Tribe Called Quest in 1998 was truly the end of an era.

Though they reunited in the last decade to do shows here and there, fans clamored for new music from the group but were only given one song, 2003’s “I C U Doin It” featuring Erykah Badu.

Actor and filmmaker Michael Rappaport set out a few years ago to film Beats, Rhymes & Fights: The History Of A Tribe Called Quest, the first ever documentary on the group. He interviewed the group as well as fellow Native Tonguers, De La Soul and the Jungle Brothers to piece the story together.

In the film’s trailer, which leaked online last night, the group is shown during a series of shows arguing backstage. Q-Tip declares the show to be the group’s last.

