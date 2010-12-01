New Snoop Single, “Wet,” Recorded For Prince William’s Bachelor Party

Nearly 20 years ago, a scrawny kid from Long Beach, CA exploded onto the music scene with his unapologetic rhymes about the rough and violent life that he knew.

Now in 2010, Snoop Dogg is writing songs with English royalty in mind.

Snoop’s latest single, “Wet,” was initially recorded for the upcoming bachelor party of Prince William of Wales, whose engagement to Kate Middleton, was announced on November 16th.

One listen to the song and we’re wondering if we should be trying to get an invite to this bachelor party, because this song sounds like an instant stripper classic.

And we know for a fact that English girls aren’t all prim and proper…

Snoop’s new album, Doggumentary Music, drops in March 2011.

