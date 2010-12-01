Kanye West Wraps Gifts For NYC Children’s Charity

Kanye West showed up unexpectedly at the New Yorkers For Children 8th annual “Wrap To Rap” charity event yesterday.

The event, held at the Ainslie in New York City, is a charity event where Christmas gifts are wrapped for needy children.

TMZ reports that some staffers at the event asked West why he showed up. West responded that he felt that it was a worthy cause and that he felt the need to help out.

Good for you, Kanye!

We just hope this was genuine and not a calculated effort to repair your image in the name of going platinum your second week.

Check out some pics from the event:

