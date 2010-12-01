Allen Iverson’s Personal Belongings For Sale On eBay; Is He Broke?

Rumors of financial trouble have dogged former NBA baller Allen Iverson for quite awhile now.

It looks like those rumors might be true, as Iverson has launched a store on eBay selling all sorts of personal memorabilia.

Items ranging from autographed sneakers to a used Michael Jordan Chicago White Sox uniform from 1994 are up on the auction block.

Iverson is currently playing in the Turkish Basketball League.

