Talib Kweli & Bassey Ikpi Recognize World AIDS Day

Every December 1st is World AIDS Day, a day set aside to raise awareness about the pandemic and ways to prevent the spread of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Talib Kweli and poet Bassey Ikpi teamed up with Positive Charge, a group dedicated to making sure those afflicted by HIV and AIDS get the care they need, to produce this video to promote awareness.

Check it out!

