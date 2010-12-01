Turf Dancing: How Kids In Oakland California Mourn

ABC Nightline News did a recent feature that shined a bigger light on Oakland turf dancing, a Bay area street cultural dance that combines forms of breakdancing and continues California’s phenomenal history of artistic street dancing such as pop and locking, krumping and jerking.

The news show highlights a powerful and beautifully choreographed online video called “Turf Dancing in the Rain” in which some Oakland boys mourn the loss of one of their brothers by doing a rainy day turf dance on the same corner that he was killed. The video has close to two million views.

Check out the video below.

