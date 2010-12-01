South Central Cartel Go Green For New Video

True fans of west coast hip-hop remember South Central Cartel.

The gangsta rap group, fronted by Havoc and Prode’je (not to be confused with Mobb Deep’s Havoc & Prodigy), have released 11 albums since 1992, and their latest video, “I’m On My Gangsta,” taken from their forthcoming 12th album South Central Gangsta Music, claims to be the first ever music video produced using only solar power.

Though we are well past our years of listening to hardcore gangsta rap, we applaud SCC for doing their part to help the environment, and we just might dig up our sure-to-be-very-dusty copy of ‘N Gatz We Truss tonight when we get home.

Spotted @ HipHopDX

