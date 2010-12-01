Diddy – Dirty Money “Last Train To Paris” Tracklist Revealed

Despite many delays, it looks like the details about Diddy’s upcoming album have been finalized.

Diddy – Dirty Money’s Last Dollar Van In Brooklyn Last Train To Paris drops on December 14th, and while the featured artists haven’t been made public yet, the tracklist has!

Check it out:

1. Intro

2. Yeah Yeah You Would

3. I Hate That You Love Me

4. Ass On The Floor

5. Looking For Love

6. Someone To Love Me

7. Hate You Now

8. Yesterday

9. Shades

10. Angels

11. Your Love

12. Strobe Lights

13. Hello Good Morning

14. I Know

15. Coming Home

16. Loving You No More

