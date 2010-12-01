Diddy – Dirty Money “Last Train To Paris” Tracklist Revealed

Despite many delays, it looks like the details about Diddy’s upcoming album have been finalized.
Diddy – Dirty Money’s Last Dollar Van In Brooklyn Last Train To Paris drops on December 14th, and while the featured artists haven’t been made public yet, the tracklist has!
Check it out:
1. Intro
2. Yeah Yeah You Would
3. I Hate That You Love Me
5. Looking For Love
6. Someone To Love Me
7. Hate You Now
8. Yesterday
9. Shades
10. Angels
11. Your Love
12. Strobe Lights
14. I Know
15. Coming Home
RELATED: Diddy “Nervous” About Singing On “Last Train To Paris” Album
RELATED: Diddy – Dirty Money “Coming Home” [VIDEO]
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily