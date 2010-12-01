Go Behind The Scenes Of Kanye’s “Monster” Video

Kanye West’s “Monster” video is sure to be quite the conversation starter if this behind the scenes footage is any indication.

The all-star cut which features verses from Yeezy alongside Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and Jay-Z looks to have a bit of a cannibalistic theme.

In this behind the scenes footage, Rick Ross is shown filming his verse while sitting in a room with plastic covered, blood spattered walls at a table dining on what looks like it’s supposed to be human flesh, while a woman is laid out on the table in front of him, legs spread apart.

Illuminati/satanist conspiracy theorists, start your engines!

