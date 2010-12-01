Rhymefest Announces New Reading Program ‘CPR’

Rhymefest has announced a new literacy program aimed at enhancing local Chicago youth’s ability to read.

Rhymefest, born Che Smith, has launched the Catch People Reading (CPR) program, which will launch during the Christmas Holiday on the Southside of Chicago.

The rapper is hosting a book drive and is asking fans and community members to donate old books laying around the house, so they can be put to use by those in need of further education.

Literacy is the lifeline to our education system. Not only will CPR help bring literacy awareness to our youth but it will also encourage students to read over the holiday season,” Rhymefest told AllHipHop.com in a statement. “Donated books from across the city will reach the inner city youth (coupled with exciting incentives designed by yours truly) to keep literacy alive.”

