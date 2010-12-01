“Dead” Celebs Post Their “Last Tweet & Testament”

In honor of World AIDS Day, several celebrities “killed off” their social networking profiles in the name of charity.

The “Digital Life Sacrifice” pledge was made by several popular celebs in an attempt to help raise $1 million towards fighting AIDS and HIV in India and Africa. Once the money is raised, the celebrities can go back to posting messages on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The project was put together by Alicia Keys’ Keep A Child Alive foundation.

Watch a few of the participating celebrities’ “last tweet & testaments” below, and feel free to donate towards their goal at BuyLife.org!

Alicia Keys:

Usher

Swizz Beatz

Janelle Monae

Jennifer Hudson

Jay Sean

