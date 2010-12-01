Raheem Devaughn Won’t Say If The Sex Was Real In New Video

Many people were introduced to the music of Raheem Devaughn for the first time yesterday when his racy music video for “Single” hit the internet.

The R&B singer discussed the video with VIBE.com in an interview, but unlike the video, everything we wanted to know about the video was kept covered up!

RELATED: Is Raheem Devaughn’s New Video Too Racy? [VIDEO]

Those sex scenes were super intense, are you sure that was just acting?

No one will ever know.

Are you saying those scenes might’ve been real?

That’s the part I love. I really don’t have to say that. No one will ever know.

You’ve never done a video before close to this erotic, what was your motivation?

I wanted to create an image that was tasteful, but cutting edge, provocative, grown… real. I wanted to have people guessing and jaw-dropping. I knew it was going to be big but I didn’t guess all this. I was curious to see just how many people are checking for me, but it looks like a lot of people are.

Check out the full interview at VIBE.com!

RELATED: Raheem DeVaughn: “There is Nothing Like Picking Your Kids Up From School”