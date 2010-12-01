Cleveland’s Guide To Laughing At LeBron

When the Miami Heat go to Cleveland tomorrow, LeBron will not only be playing against his old team, he will be playing against his old fans as well. The groups known as Cavs Chants and Laugh at LeBron have set up an unofficial guide to teasing the “King” as he plays his first game as a lukewarm Miami Heat.

I think enough is enough already. Isn’t his 10-8 season punishment enough?

Here is the guide, from the Cavs Chants website. Tune into the game tomorrow night to see if they actually go through with this.

They have the second half covered as well.

RELATED POSTS

Cleveland Fans Respond To LeBron James Nike commercial [VIDEO

Jordan To LeBron: “Maybe You’re Just Making – The Urban Daily