Elimination Drama On Master of The Mix

Last week on Master of The Mix, DJ Mars displayed some unsportsmanlike conduct during his elimination against DJ Rap, which caused tension amongst the remaining DJs.
“As a Black man in the United States of America, to see a Black man sitting on the ground looking defeated with a little white girl standing over him with her arms crossed…that’s some bullsh*t,” Rich Medina said after watching Mars’ antics.
Watch the video below:
Biz Markie returns this week to set the record straight, but does he harm more than he helps? The show airs tonight (12/1) at 10:30 p.m. EST on CENTRIC and re-airs Saturday on BET at midnight.
DJ Premier On Battling Dr. Dre, BET’s Cipher And New Label [VIDEO]
“Master Of The Mix” DJs Explain Why They Risked Reputations For Reality Show [VIDEO]
Skillz Responds To BET’s Cypher Invite, Preps New Album
