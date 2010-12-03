Why Don’t A lot of Married Men Wear Their Rings?

Dear Ask The Black Man,

Why is that married men don’t wear their wedding rings? This occurs especially with men in high profile positions. Would you please explain?

-Delta

Ask The Black Man:

Hello Delta,

I feel you are making a really broad generalization here. So many married men wear their rings and wear them with pride. If there are some that don’t maybe there could be an understanding between he and his spouse as to why he doesn’t. There are probably some men who don’t for selfish reasons, but even in that case you can’t let one bad apple spoil the bunch.

As far as high profile people married men not wearing their rings, the last time I looked the most high profile person in the United States, President Barack Obama, wears his wedding ring. Again, you can’t make a general judgment on all men.

I feel in society the “ring” has more of significance to a woman then a man. Women have aspirations of a beautiful ring and put a lot more thought than men do into the type of ring they want. Perhaps if there was a mutual feeling with this then it might be different. Also, some men don’t like rings in general.

Lastly, my question to you is this: Is it the ring that makes the marriage or is it the actual communion between the two people that make it?

That’s my 99 Cents Worth.

ATBM

