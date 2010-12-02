5 Hip-Hop Myths, Debunked!

In this exclusive video premiere on TheUrbanDaily, Dan Charnas, author of the epic new book The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop, bursts a few widely-held myths about hip-hop.

Myth #1: Suge Knight sprung Tupac from jail

Myth #2: The Source was the first hip-hop magazine

Myth #3: Kool Herc “invented” hip-hop

Myth #4: “Yo! MTV Raps” was the first rap video show

Myth #5: Russell Simmons Founded Def Jam

Dan Charnas, author of The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop, is the managing editor of InteractiveOne. Charnas, a Pulitzer Prize Fellow, was one of the first writers for the Source magazine and part of the generation of young writers who helped create hip-hop journalism. His writing has appeared in the Village Voice, the Washington Post, GIANT, and newspapers around the country. He spent 15 years in the music business, starting in the mailroom of Profile Records in the late 80s, and was VP of A&R for Rick Rubin’s American Recordings.

