Eminem Lands 10 Grammy Nominations

The National Academy of the Recording Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 53rd annual Grammy Awards last night in Los Angeles.

Hip-hop artists have an unprecedented presence in all of the major categories this year with four of the five “Record Of The Year” nominations going to B.O.B, Eminem, Cee Lo Green, and Jay-Z.

Eminem leads all other nominees with 10 nominations. Jay-Z and the Roots received 6 nominations. John Legend received 5. B.O.B. and Cee Lo Green both received 4 nominations.

Check out the list of nominees (that we care about) below! Who we want to win the award is in italics. Who we think will actually win is in bold.

Record Of The Year

B.O.B. feat. Bruno Mars “Nothin On’ You”

Eminem feat. Rihanna “Love The Way You Lie”

Cee Lo Green “F*** You”

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys “Empire State Of Mind”

Lady Antebellum “Need You Now”

Album Of The Year

Arcade Fire “The Suburbs”

Eminem “Recovery”

Lady Antebellum “Need You Now”

Lady Gaga “The Fame Monster”

Katy Perry “Teenage Dream”

Song Of The Year

(Awarded to the songwriter, listed in parenthesis)

Ray LaMontagne & The Pariah Dogs “Beg Steal Or Borrow” (Ray LaMontagne)

Cee Lo Green “F*** You” (Cee Lo Green, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars)

Miranda Lambert “The House That Built Me” (Tom Douglas & Allen Shamblin)

Eminem & Rihanna “Love The Way You Lie” (Alexander Grant, Holly Hafferman, Marshall Mathers)

Lady Antebellum “Need You Now” (Dave Haywood, Josh Kear, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott)

Best New Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Florence & The Machine

Mumford & Sons

Esperanza Spalding

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

Sara Bareilles “King Of Anything”

Beyonce “Halo (Live)”

Norah Jones “Chasing Pirates”

Lady Gaga “Bad Romance”

Katy Perry “Teenage Dream”

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance

Michael Bublé “Haven’t Met You Yet”

Michael Jackson “This Is It”

Adam Lambert “Whataya Want From Me”

Bruno Mars “Just The Way You Are”

John Mayer “Half Of My Heart”

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

Glee Cast “Don’t Stop Believin’ (Regionals Version)

Maroon 5 “Misery”

Paramore “The Only Exception”

Sade “Babyfather”

Train “Hey, Soul Sister (Live)”

Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals

B.O.B., Eminem, Hayley WIlliams “Airplanes Pt II”

Herbie Hancock, Pink, India.Arie, Seal, Konono No 1, Jeff Beck & Oumou Sangare “Imagine”

Elton John & Leon Russell “If It Wasn’t For Bad”

Lady Gaga & Beyoncé “Telephone”

Katy Perry & Snoop Dogg “California Gurls”

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance

Faitih Evans “Gone Already”

Fantasia “Bittersweet”

Monica “Everything To Me”

Kelly Price “Tired”

Jazmine Sullivan “Holding You Down (Going In Circles)

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance

El DeBarge “Second Chance”

Jaheim “Finding My Way Back”

Kem “Why Would You Stay

Kirk Whalum feat. Musiq Soulchild “We’re Still Friends”

Usher “There Goes My Baby”

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

Chuck Brown, Jill Scott & Marcus MIller “Love”

Chris Brown & Tank “Take My Time”

Ronald Isley & Aretha Franklin “You’ve Got A Friend”

John Legend & The Roots “Shine”

Sade “Soldier Of Love”

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance

R. Kelly “When A Woman Loves”

John Legend & The Roots “Hang On In There”

Calvin Richardson “You’re So Amazing”

Ryan Shaw “In Between”

Betty Wright “Go (Live)”

Best Urban/Alternative Performance

Bilal “Little One”

Cee Lo Green “F*** You”

Carolyn Malachi “Orion”

Janelle Monae & Big Boi “Tightrope”

Eric Roberson “Still”

Best R&B Song

(Awarded to the songwriter, listed in parenthesis)

Fantasia “Bittersweet” (Charles Harmon & Claude Kelly)

Jaheim “Finding My Way Back” (Ivan Barias, Curt Chambers, Carvin Haggins, Jaheim Hoagland, Miguel Jontel)

El DeBarge “Second Chance” (E. Debarge & Mischke)

John Legend & The Roots “Shine” (John Stephens)

Kem “Why Would You Stay” (K. Owens)

Best R&B Album

Raheem DeVaughn “The Love & War Masterpeacce”

Fantasia “Back To Me”

Jaheim “Another Round”

John Legend & The Roots “Wake Up!”

Monica “Still Standing”

Best Contemporary R&B Album

Chris Brown “Graffiti”

R. Kelly “Untitled”

Ryan Leslie “Transition”

Janelle Monae “The ArchAndroid”

Usher “Raymond V Raymond”

Best Rap Solo Performance

Drake “Over”

Eminem “Not Afraid”

Ludacris “How Low”

T.I. “I’m Back”

Kanye West “Power”

Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group

Big Boi & Cutti “Shutterbugg”

Drake, T.I. & Swizz Beatz “Fancy”

Jay-Z & Swizz Beatz “On To The Next One”

Ludacris & Nicki Minaj “My Chick Bad”

Young Jeezy & Plies “Lose My Mind”

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

B.O.B & Bruno Mars “Nothin On You”

Chris Brown, Tyga & Kevin McCall “Deuces”

Eminem & Rihanna “Love The Way You Lie”

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys “Empire State Of Mind”

John Legend, The Roots, Melanie Fiona, Common “Wake Up Everybody”

Best Rap Song

(Awarded to the songwriter, listed in parenthesis)

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys “Empire State Of Mind” (Shawn Carter, Angela Hunte, Burt Keyes, Alicia Keys, Jane’t “Jnay” Sewell-Ulepic

& Alexander Shuckburgh, Sylvia Robinson)

Eminem & Rihanna “Love The Way You Lie” (Alexander Grant, Holly Hafferman & Marshall Mathers)

Eminem “Not Afraid” (M. Burnett, J. Evans, Marshall Mathers, L. Resto & M. Samuels)

B.O.B. & Bruno Mars “Nothin’ On You” (Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Bruno Mars & Bobby Simmons Jr)

Jay-Z & Swizz Beatz “On To The Next One” (Shawn Carter, J. Chaton & K. Dean, G. Auge, X. De Rosnay)

Best Rap Album

B.O.B. “The Adventures Of Bobby Ray”

Drake “Thank Me Later”

Eminem “Recovery”

Jay-Z “The Blueprint 3”

The Roots “How I Got Over”

Best Short Form Music Video

Johnny Cash “Ain’t No Grave / The Johnny Cash Project”

Eminem & Rihanna “Love The Way You Lie”

Gorillaz, Mos Def & Bobby Womack “Stylo”

Cee Lo Green “F*** You”

Lady Gaga “Bad Romance”

