Frankie & Alice Trailer Starring Halle Berry

Who’s Frankie and who’s Alice–they’re both Halle Berry! After a few disappointing movies, Halle is rumored to have delivered an Oscar worthy performance in “Frankie And Alice.”In this true story, Halle Berry plays a patient with multi-personality disorder (always sexy) whom has more problems than a little bit. In the trailer you find Halle/Frankie running through the streets half naked, entertaining fellow inmates and blacking out so much that she doesn’t know where she is or how she got there. It looks like another great performance from the great thespian, hopefully she gets the credit she deserves!

