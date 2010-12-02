Top 5 Reasons Why DMX Should Stay Incarcerated

The universal Player Haters Star and Buc Wild are back on the air on 100.3 The Beat in Philadelphia. On this morning’s show they dropped this top 5 list of reasons why DMX should stay incarcerated. Take a listen and tune in to Star & Buc weekdays from 6-10 am on 100.3 The Beat!
