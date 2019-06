As if we needed another silly dance craze…The people of Miami, Florida have come up with a new dance called “The Chicken Wang.” Not only is it ridiculous and just fast unisex booty popping but they spelled wing with an “a”.

Do the chicken wang and get low!

