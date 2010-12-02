CLOSE
Kurtis Blow Busted With Weed At LAX Airport

Pioneering rap legend Kurtis Blow was busted in Los Angeles Airport this morning (December 2nd), after new body scanners installed by the TSA found a stash of marijuana on him.

According to TMZ.com, Kurtis Blow was at LAX this morning when a scan revealed an “anomaly” in the rapper’s pants.

A pat down of the rapper-turned-pastor turned up a stash of pot in Blow’s pockets.

Kurtis Blow, 51, was issued a ticket for the violation, because he was in possession of less than an ounce of the drug.

