Maino Arrested & Released In New York City

Maino, who had a big hit a few years ago with “Hi Hater,” was arrested and released yesterday in New York City for driving with a suspended license.

The arrest took place outside of Rockefeller Centre in midtown Manhattan yesterday afternoon after Maino ignored the directions of traffic officers to keep driving down 6th Avenue and turned on to 53rd street. Maino received a desk appearance ticket and was later released.

Maino previously served 10 years in jail for kidnapping and robbing a drug dealer.

Source: NY Post

