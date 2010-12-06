5 Things You Don’t Know About Jeremih: An URBAN DAILY EXCLUSIVE

Jeremih’s latest album All About You is in stores now and Mr. “Birthday Sex” himself made a return visit to the The Urban Daily office for a fun and insightful interview.

In this first part we wanted to warm you guys up with five things you probably didn’t know about Jeremih like; what was his first job? What was the first song he learned to play on the piano and who is his celebrity crush.

And after the “Five-play” we’ll bring you the full length interview where he talks about working with 50 Cent, Kat Stacks, creating his second album and makes up a song for us on the spot!

