Cypress Hill have made a career out of making music to smoke marijuana by.

Their latest single, “Light It Up,” is the latest entry into their canon.

Produced by Pete Rock, the song bounces along nicely over a sample of Barry White’s “Standing In The Shadows Of Love.”

Smoke ’em if you got ’em.

