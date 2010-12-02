Nas “Snitch Alibi” (Produced by Boola)

Everyone seems to be on Kanye’s jock these days.

After launching “G.O.O.D. Fridays” a few months back, everyone started copying the design style of the artwork for each single.

Now folks like Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are doing their own weekly free track giveaways, most of which are overpriced, even at the price of $Free.99.

Boola is one producer who has jumped into the weekly free track giveaway. The latest track he’s given away is a song he produced for Nas called “Snitch Alibi” that actually doesn’t suck.

Check it out!

Spotted @ YouHeardThatNew.com!

RELATED: Nas Picks Best Hip-Hop Lyricists For Rolling Stone

RELATED: Nas, “Foul Breeze” [NEW MUSIC]