Did Drake Sleep With Lil’ Wayne’s Girl Shanell While He Was In Jail? [RUMOR}

According to Mediatakeout.com’s snitch from the Young Money camp, Drizzy Drake slept with artist Shanell while Weezy was locked up. The thing is– Weezy was supposidely dating the Young Money singer(Shanell)!

Mediatakeout reported a while ago that Drake was punched in the face by Wayne but didn’t have a specific reason why the altercation took place. They think it’s because of this:

“Details as to what CAUSED the beef is coming to light.A Young Money insider explained, “[Lil Wayne] just feels that Drake is very disrespectful. Like he doesn’t pay enough homage to Wezzy for putting him on.”

And the insider dropped a BOMBHELL. They explained, “For example, when Wayne was locked up Drake started [sleeping with] Shanell. Now everyone knows that’s Wayne’s girl. [Lil Wayne] is not jealous over her or anything, but he thinks that was just disrespectful.”

