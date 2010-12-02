Keri Hilson “I Don’t Want To Make Love Tonight, F*ck Me Please!”

After watching Keri Hilson’s “The Way You Love Me” music video the world was wondering where did that raunchy side come from? She sat down with Perez Hilton where she told him some personal details about her “love Life” including how sometimes she just wants to be “f*cked.”I admit, I wanted to see a sexier Keri Hilson but her new music video was somewhat over the top–licking a door hinge…really dude?

I must admit I would only be a hypocrite if I didn’t understand where she was coming from with her latest statement. Sometimes women…we just want to be “f*cked.

““Perez, I don’t want to be held and caressed every night. Sometimes, I do want to be f*cked. You want it good sometimes. I’m talking about one man in the relationship, not being a slut or a whore or being paid to do things. It is racy but I can’t allow other people or the media to dictate what I can or can not do. TLC didn’t do that, Josephine Baker didn’t do that, Janet didn’t do that, Madonna didn’t do that. We can’t approach art from a fear perspective. You have to be fearless and stand for what you believe in. I’m a freak, it’s no surprise. I’ve been a freak in other songs. I’ve been a freak in other videos and we should make no apologies.”

“If you’ve been in contact with my album..my album is called “No boys Allowed” but really means “No Bullsh*t Allowed.” In this album I was screaming in a room just like I was screaming on the song. I was screaming in a room with all my girlfriends and we were just yelling all the sh*t we really say. What would you say, what would you yell? One of the things you might yell is “I don’t wanna make love tonight, just F**k me Please!” “Come get it! I got the kind of pu**y that will keep you off the streets..Yes!..now come get!”

Watch the video:

