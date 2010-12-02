New Couple: Flo Rida And Eva Marcille

Flo Rida and Eva Marcille have confirmed their hookup after the red carpet of Flo Rida’s album release party in Hollywood. Flo Rida admits:

“I’ve always been a fan of her doing her modeling thing. She’s a beautiful individual. Meeting her I realized she had a beautiful heart. Initially it was seeing her out and about while I was working and she was working. So we got each other’s contact, I pursued and we kept talking to each other. Right now we are talking and I’m definitely feeling her and vice versa.”

While Lance Gross is still being labeled a homosexual, Eva has moved on to bigger and balder things!

