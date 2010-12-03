LeBron And Heat Spank Cavaliers In Return To Cleveland

LeBron James didn’t let the hazing from disgruntled Cleveland Cavaliers fans keep him from delivering a royal beatdown. In his first game in Cleveland since leaving for Miami last June the persona non grata at Quicken Loans Arena put up 38 points and 8 assists to help the under-performing Heat improve to a 12 and 8 record.

The much heralded “return of the king” was filled with animosity from the time he was announced to the moment he left the court in the third quarter with a win pretty much summed up.

LeBron was humble in victory despite taunting the Cleveland bench during the game.

“I have the utmost respect for this franchise, the utmost respect for these fans,” James said afterward.

The feeling was not mutual with the fans. After the game one fan was arrested for unruly behavior, and four others were ejected. Also, arena security confiscated 12 inappropriate T-shirts and 24 signs that were “offensive,” according to WKYC-TV in Cleveland.

Watch highlights from the game below.

