2010 Holiday Movie Round-Up

If you’re lucky enough to have some vacation time stashed for the holidays you’re probably looking for something to do with your downtime. Here are some movies that are in theaters now and coming soon that should have you passing the popcorn into the New Year.

Tangled

In Theaters Now

Cast: Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Brad Garrett, Richard Kiel

Director: Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

Disney gives this Grimm Brothers fairy tale a delightful 21st century reboot. Handsome thief Flynn Ryder (Levi) is on the run and takes refuge in a mysterious tower, only to be held captive by Rapunzel (Moore), a feisty and beautiful young woman who can pack a wallop with her handy frying pan. Having never ventured into the outside world, Rapunzel strikes a deal with Flynn in order to break out of the tower and Flynn finds out that the long-haired beauty is more than a match for him. Watching Rapunzel whip that 70 foot mane like a pair of deadly nunchucks, you quickly realize she is far from the typical damsel in distress. Two thumbs up to Disney for giving little girls a modern-day princess worth rooting for.

The Warrior’s Way

Opens: December 3rd

Cast: Dong-gun Jang, Kate Bosworth, Geoffrey Rush, Tony Cox, Danny Huston

Dir: Sngmoo Le

The story follows the actions of a warrior named Yang ( Dong-gun) who is ordered to kill the last member of an enemy clan–a baby. He refuses the mission and flees with the child to a small town. Despite his attempts, his enemies close in on him and he must fight to protect the child and his new-found comrades; Ron (Rush), the town drunk, and Lynne (Bosworth), a knife-thrower in the circus, both who harbor dark secrets.

Black Swan

Opens: December 3rd

Cast: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Winona Ryder, Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey

Dir: Darren Aronofsky

Think of Darren Aronofsky as Christopher Nolan’s darker, more spiritual cousin. While Nolan explores themes of good and evil (‘The Dark Knight’) and the fallacy of memory (‘Memento’), Aronofsky prefers to tackle more metaphysical concepts such as love, death, and the afterlife. With ‘Black Swan’ Aronofsky offers a fevered psycho-thriller set in the cutthroat world of ballet. Ballerina Nina Sayers life is consumed with dance. When a new dancer Lily (Kunis) enters the competition for the coveted lead role in the production of ‘Swan Lake’ both Nina and Lily are caught up in a twisted rivalry fraught with sexual tension that threatens to destroy them. Black Swan has been the darling of the film festival circuit and has already garnered early Oscar buzz for Portman. This just might be the ticket to elevate Aronofsky to the coveted A-list directors circle.

Night Catches Us

Opens: December 3rd

Cast: Kerry Washington, Anthony Mackie, Wendell Pierce, Jamie Hector

Dir: Tanya Hamilton

In an impressive directing debut by Tanya Hamilton, ‘Night Catches Us’ reunites Washington and Mackie on the big screen. Marcus (Mackie) returns to the Philadelphia neighborhood where he came of age in the midst of the Black Power movement. While his arrival raises suspicion among his family and former neighbors, he finds acceptance from his old friend Patricia (Washington) and her daughter. However, Marcus quickly finds himself at odds with the organization he once embraced, whose members suspect he orchestrated the slaying of their former comrade-in-arms. In a startling sequence of events, Marcus must protect a secret that could shatter everyone’s beliefs as he rediscovers his forbidden passion for Patricia.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Opens: December 10th

Cast: Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, Ben Barnes, Will Poulter, Anna Popplewell, William Moseley, Tilda Swinton

Dir: Michael Apted

Those adorable Pevensie kids return for a third go around in the magical world of Narnia. Bored with their life back home Lucy and Edmund return to Narnia with their cousin Eustace and reunite with with Prince Caspian. This unconventional royal family departs for a trip across the sea aboard the The Dawn Treader. Their voyage takes them literally to the end of the world where they must overcome their greatest fears to survive.

The Tourist

Opens: December 10th

Cast: Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Paul Bettany, Rufus Sewell

Dir: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Buckle up for an intercontinental thrill ride with two of Hollywood’s big-hitters. Depp is Frank Taylor, an American who decides an impromptu trip to Europe is the cure to his broken heart. He meets Elise (Jolie), a mysterious beauty with a secret and dangerous agenda of her own. Against the breathtaking back drop of of Paris and Venice, their whirlwind romance quickly evolves as they find themselves caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Tron: Legacy

Opens: December 17th

Cast: Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, YaYa DaCosta

Dir: Joseph Kosinski

All hail the mighty Tron! Considered the granddaddy of CGI films, blockbusters like Avatar, Lord of the Rings, and The Matrix all owe a debt of gratitude to the original landmark film from 1982. Tron: Legacy follows Sam Flynn (Hedlund), a rebellious 27-year-old, who is haunted by the mysterious disappearance of his father Kevin Flynn ( Bridges), a man once known as the world’s leading video-game developer. When Sam investigates a strange signal sent from the old Flynn’s Arcade—a signal that could only come from his father—he finds himself pulled into a digital world where Kevin has been trapped for 20 years. With the help of the fearless warrior Quorra (Olivia Wilde), father and son embark on a life-or-death journey across a visually-stunning cyber universe—a universe created by Kevin himself that has become far more advanced with never-before-imagined vehicles, weapons, landscapes and a ruthless villain who will stop at nothing to prevent their escape.

Yogi Bear

Opens: December 17th

Cast: Justin Timberlake, Dan Aykroyd, Christine Taylor, Tom Cavanaugh

Dir: Eric Brevig

Everyone’s favorite pic-a-nic basket-stealing bear gets the silver screen screen treatment. Jellystone Park has been losing business, so greedy Mayor Brown decides to shut it down and sell the land. That means families will no longer be able to experience the natural beauty of the outdoors — and, even worse, Yogi and Boo Boo will be tossed out of the only home they’ve ever known. Faced with his biggest challenge ever, Yogi must prove that he really is “smarter than the average bear” as he and Boo Boo join forces with their old nemesis Ranger Smith to find a way to save Jellystone Park from closing forever.

Little Fockers

Opens: December 22, 2010

Cast: Ben Stiller, Robert DeNiro, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Jessica Alba, Owen Wilson, Dustin Hoffman, Barbra Streisand

Dir: Paul Weitz

It has taken 10 years, two little Fockers with wife Pam (Polo) and countless hurdles for Greg (Stiller) to finally get “in” with his tightly wound father-in-law, Jack (DeNiro). When Greg and Pam’s entire clan — including Pam’s lovelorn ex, Kevin (Owen Wilson) — descends for the twins’ birthday party, Greg must prove to the skeptical Jack that he’s fully capable as the man of the house.

