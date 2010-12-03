CAPTION THIS: A Ku Klux Klan Snowman With Noose?

Christmas is supposed to be a joyous time but for some it is a time to exercise their freedom of expression no matter how volatile it is.Over in Idaho there’s a snowman on someone’s front lawn shaped like a hooded Ku Klux Klan member.

CBS News has reported that neighbors of a Hayden, Idaho man were complaining about the racist snowman.

“Then sheriff’s deputies from Kootenai County came calling Wednesday, and told Eliseuson he could be charged with a crime, because his 10-foot-tall creation was holding what appeared to be a noose.

He could have been charged with creating a public nuisance. Idaho law defines such a nuisance as anything “offensive to the senses” or that interferes with the comfort of an entire neighborhood. Eliseuson removed the noose and toppled the snowman after he talked with officers.

It’s such a message of hate,” said Amber Caldwell, who saw the snowman while visiting her cousin in the neighborhood. “My kids asked me about it and I had to explain what that symbol means.”

