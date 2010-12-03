Drake To Host Canada’s 2011 Juno Awards

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences invited Drizzy Drake to host the 40th anniversary of the Juno Awards set to be held in his homeland of Canada.Drake says “I am beyond honored to be hosting this monumental Juno Awards in the greatest city on earth,” Drake said in a statement. “I want to bring a youthful energy to the show and encourage people to be excited about what Canadian music has to offer.”

Drake won two Juno Awards last year!

