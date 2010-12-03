Kanye West Tells I.D Magazine That He’s Looking For A Woman With “Integrity”

Kanye’s “beautiful dark twisted fantasy” may just include a woman with integrity. Kanye West opened up to I.D Magazine in their “Back To The Future” issue about what he looks for in a woman, his relationship with Jay-Z and the who he is now.

What he looks for in a woman:

“Integrity. I’m a hopeless romantic and I’m looking and trying to decide who the mother of my child will be. It’s not going to be based off a whim of being in love; she has to bring a certain level to the table. I want to be married, I want that super dope counterpart, that one woman, but she has to be super-fresh, super-smart and not overwhelmed, because being with me is gonna be a job (laughs). She can’t be overwhelmed by her career. I’ll find her, maybe I’ll be 38… maybe I’m not fully who I am yet, maybe that’s why I haven’t found her… The main quality is that you know that this person will ride or die for you. Whether she’s mad at you, whether she’s with you or not, she still loves you, she still bigs you up in any circle. She doesn’t talk down about you to other people. That’s the main thing I need.”

Spotted at Necolebitchie.com

