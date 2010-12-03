Brandy Talks About Ray-J & Getting Her Mojo Back On Lopez Tonight

The season 2 trailer for Brandy & Ray-J: A Family Business aired yesterday where Ray-j accused Brandy of being jealous of him. Brandy went on Lopez Tonight where she addressed the issue, and talked about getting her confidence back after a long hiatus.

She is recording another album and says she’s having trouble finding a mate.

I got my confidence back!

At least she knows that she couldn’t dance.

