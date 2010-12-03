Beyonce “I Am World Tour” Certified Double Platinum

It only took a week for Beyonce’s “I’am World Tour” DVD to go certified double platinum.The “I’am World Tour” is a full length documentary of her record-breaking tour. It includes a deluxe DVD, a live soundtrack, an exclusive, intimate documentary, travelogue and a 40-page collection of never-seen photos. Beyonce shakes it and makes it bounce more than enough for even a man to purchase!

The DVD is number 1 on the Nielsen Soundscan Music DVD charts.

Spotted at MissJia.com

