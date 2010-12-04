CLOSE
Happy Birthday Jay-Z!

Today, December 4th,  is Jay-Z’s birthday. With a bestseller under his belt as well as a successful Home & Home Tour, Jay-Z has much to be celebrate this day. He has come from being a two bit hustler from the Marcy Housing projects to having his face on Forbes Magazine next to Warren Buffet. Here’s a list of some of TheUrbanDaily coverag on Hov in 2010.

Jay-Z, “December 4th” from The Black Album

DJ Premier Reveals Details About Unreleased Jay-Z Diss Record

Jay-Z Lands Deal To Bring 40/40 Clubs To Airports In The U.S.

Jay-Z’s “Decoded” Lands On NY Times Best Seller List

Jay-Z Discusses “Decoded” With Cornel West [VIDEO]

Jay-Z Talks About Pregnancy And Illuminati Rumors With Tim Westwood [AUDIO]

Jay-Z Welcomes Jay Electronica To Roc Nation [VIDEO]

Jay-Z Responds To MC Hammer Diss [AUDIO]

Kanye West, Pete Rock, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Curtis Mayfield & Charlie Wilson “The Joy” [AUDIO]

Jay-Z & Eminem Concert At Yankee Stadium Is A Home Run! [VIDEO]

Jay-Z Shows Off Custom Yankee Fitted Hat [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z’s Biggest Regrets | The Urban Daily

Jay-Z Responds To Beyonce Pregnancy Rumors | The Urban Daily

VIDEO: Rihanna Says Jay-Z Is Better Than Kanye West | The Urban Daily

Jay-Z On “Big Pimpin'” Lyrics: “What Kind Of Animal Would Say This …

Jay-Z & Justin Bieber Nominated For 1st – The Urban Daily

CEO Flow: Jay-Z’s Richest Rhymes | The Urban Daily

MC Hammer Disses Jay-Z On “Better Run Run” | The Urban Daily

Michael Jackson & Jay-Z “Twelve O’Clock” [AUDIO] | The Urban Daily

Jay-Z Makes Forbes’ Highest Paid Musicians List | The Urban Daily

December 4th , Happy Birthday , Jay-Z

