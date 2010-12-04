Happy Birthday Jay-Z!

Today, December 4th, is Jay-Z’s birthday. With a bestseller under his belt as well as a successful Home & Home Tour, Jay-Z has much to be celebrate this day. He has come from being a two bit hustler from the Marcy Housing projects to having his face on Forbes Magazine next to Warren Buffet. Here’s a list of some of TheUrbanDaily coverag on Hov in 2010.
Jay-Z, “December 4th” from The Black Album
DJ Premier Reveals Details About Unreleased Jay-Z Diss Record
Jay-Z Lands Deal To Bring 40/40 Clubs To Airports In The U.S.
Jay-Z’s “Decoded” Lands On NY Times Best Seller List
Jay-Z Discusses “Decoded” With Cornel West [VIDEO]
Jay-Z Talks About Pregnancy And Illuminati Rumors With Tim Westwood [AUDIO]
Jay-Z Welcomes Jay Electronica To Roc Nation [VIDEO]
Jay-Z Responds To MC Hammer Diss [AUDIO]
Kanye West, Pete Rock, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Curtis Mayfield & Charlie Wilson “The Joy” [AUDIO]
Jay-Z & Eminem Concert At Yankee Stadium Is A Home Run! [VIDEO]
Jay-Z Shows Off Custom Yankee Fitted Hat [PHOTOS]
Jay-Z’s Biggest Regrets | The Urban Daily
Jay-Z Responds To Beyonce Pregnancy Rumors | The Urban Daily
VIDEO: Rihanna Says Jay-Z Is Better Than Kanye West | The Urban Daily
Jay-Z On “Big Pimpin'” Lyrics: “What Kind Of Animal Would Say This …
Jay-Z & Justin Bieber Nominated For 1st – The Urban Daily
CEO Flow: Jay-Z’s Richest Rhymes | The Urban Daily
MC Hammer Disses Jay-Z On “Better Run Run” | The Urban Daily
Michael Jackson & Jay-Z “Twelve O’Clock” [AUDIO] | The Urban Daily
Jay-Z Makes Forbes’ Highest Paid Musicians List | The Urban Daily