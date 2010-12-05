Diddy & Dirty Money Perform On SNL

P. Diddy and his Dirty Money cohorts performed on SNL to promote their album Last Train To Paris, which finally drops this Tuesday. Check out the performances below courtesy of MrWorldPremiere.net.

We are quietly grateful that there are no old Biggie verses on either of these tracks. However, I can’t imagine that too many people are waiting to buy this album. I’d like to apologize to the members of Total for saying you couldn’t sing all of those years. I still like your music more than this.

“A$$ on the floor F/ Swizz Beatz”

“Coming Home”

