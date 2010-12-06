Cee Lo Green Is A Grandfather… At Age 35

We were kinda shocked to hear that Cee Lo Green, the lady killer himself, recently became a grandfather at the young age of 35.

That is, until we learned that it was his step-daughter that made him a grandfather.

Cee Lo appeared on Chelsea Handler’s late night talk show, “Chelsea Lately” to discuss being the proud grandfather of a little boy.

Cee-Lo’s stepdaughter, Sierra, appeared on a 2005 episode of MTV’s “My Super Sweet Sixteen”

“She was actually turning 15 on that show. She’s 20 now, ” Cee-Lo said . “She had a son, so I have a grandson.”

