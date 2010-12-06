Jay Electronica Under Fire For Comments About Violent Sex During Shows

Recent Roc Nation signee Jay Electronica performed at Toronto’s Manifesto festival this past weekend and is now drawing criticism from festival organizers over a segment of his show where he claims that all women like to be roughed up during sex.

The routine, where Erykah Badu’s baby daddy claims that all women enjoy being choked during sex, has been part of his show for awhile now

Festival organizers issued a statement condemning Jay’s performance.

We are disappointed and disheartened that someone whose conscious artistry we felt would be worthwhile to share, chose to abuse the platform given to communicate opinions which were extremely hurtful. His remarks – which seemed to legitimize sexualized violence against women – were uncalled for and sadly cast a cloud over an otherwise overwhelmingly positive event. We apologize for enabling that to occur, and are taking steps to ensure that we prevent something like this from ever happening again. We empathize with all who felt injured by his statements – especially those who have fallen victim to gender or sexual violence.

Check out these clips from previous Jay Electronica shows where he does the whole “choking” bit, and let us know what you think!

Well now we have an idea of how Erykah Badu likes to get down…

Source

RELATED: Jay Electronica, Jay-Z, Charlotte Gainsbourg “Shiny Suit Theory” [AUDIO]

RELATED: Jay-Z Welcomes Jay Electronica To Roc Nation [VIDEO]