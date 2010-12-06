Rick Ross Wants To Kiss And Make Up With Chrisette Michele

In the latest issue of The Source magazine Rick Ross responds to his labelmate Christette Michele denouncing his behavior at the Soul Train Awards.

When Ross lost out to Eminem for Rap Album of the Year he was seen storming out of the venue and did not perform as scheduled.

The next day Chrisette went to her blog and said that his behavior was childish. “Hip Hop… Man up. I wanted to be supportive but I can’t understand you. I believed in you… But apparently you’re so high you can’t even see what the world needs,” she wrote.

Well, it sounds like Ross got his feelings hurt but doesn’t want to burn the bridge completely with his frequent collaborator.

“I haven’t spoken to Chrisette Michele or her team,” Ross told The Source. “But I didn’t speak to her to [invite her to] the show either. It was something maybe the label set up. [But] her choice of words were ugly. Denouncing Hip-Hop, that ain’t cool. Using ugly words could give off the wrong impression. That could make your hat look ugly to me now. That could make your haircut look ugly to me now. Hopefully if we win a Grammy, she’ll come out and accept it with your boy. Give me a kiss on the cheek.”

